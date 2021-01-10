Crimes The Ministry of Justice’s experiment aims to break the cycle of crime and substance abuse among young people: the support person runs alongside all the time until there is land under his feet

The experiment, funded by the Ministry of Justice, has now begun in four locations.

Christmas in between days The Western Uusimaa District Court convicted A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to five years in prison for two attempted killings and aggravated robbery.

In September, the boy had attacked an unknown man in Kirkkonummi for no reason and hit the victim several times with a knife.

A week later, he stabbed another victim. It was an escaped robbery involving three other young people.

The district court ordered the boy to remain in custody even though he is only 16 years old. The court justified its exceptional decision on the grounds that once released, the boy could continue his crimes.

Judgment is a sequel to a news series in which young people are suspected of serious violence.

At the beginning of December, the Helsinki District Court arrested three 16-year-olds on suspicion of murdering a friend of the same age in Koskela, Helsinki. Police have described it as a homicide absurd and sadistic violence.

At the end of October, another stabbing took place in Vallila, Helsinki, which resulted in the victim’s death. Police have three suspects. Two of them are 16 years old, the third is 14 years old. The 14-year-old is not still criminally liable.

What youth criminal wave should do?

With a retired experienced prosecutor Eija Velitski there is a clear vision of what at least should not be done: no new working group is needed now.

“That road has already been seen. For the last 12 years before retirement, I sat in one if any other working group. ”

One of these was set by the Ministry of Justice, and Velitsky is even excited about its proposals. The same optimism exists elsewhere in the Ministry of Justice.

When Velitski was asked to chair the working group, he immediately announced that one hundred pages of baton language would not be written.

“If we can’t say it in a few pages, we’ve failed.”

The goal was maintained. Presentation by the Development Working Group, An operating model for young people with symptoms of crime, has 26 pages.

The proposal the crux is that the flow of young people from one door to another ends. One employee takes overall responsibility for the young person.

“As soon as the young person opens the door to the house, he gets a support person who runs alongside all the time until there is ground under his feet,” Velitski sums up the working group’s proposal.

According to him, the failure with young people today is precisely because no one takes full responsibility for them.

“There are a lot of actors and everyone is striving to do a good job. The young man tries to shuttle in between. It is often the case that a young person does not even manage to get up in the morning. How could he seek help between several different actors? ”

The support person should also be available to the young person outside office hours. Experience has shown that a support person who is easily accessible and has a confidential relationship with the young person can play an essential role in breaking the juvenile delinquency.

Model requires that different actors move under the same roof. Then it is possible to assess in one and the same place what services the young person needs.

She may need help with a substance abuse or mental health problem, support from child welfare or social care, or help with schooling. The police and the criminal justice sector must also be involved.

The Working Party emphasized the need for a systematic assessment of the situation of young people at an early stage.

A young person in a substance abuse and crime cycle may be under the age of 15, in which case he or she is not criminally liable. Nevertheless, his situation should be assessed and seen what services he needs.

Working group according to the model would require a change in the law, as the current law does not allow the exchange of information between different authorities. The group proposed an organizing law that would define the right of access to information and the obligation to disclose information.

The amendment would ensure the exchange of information even when the young person and his or her parents do not give permission. At present, information can only be exchanged without permission when the prosecutor requests a sanction from the young person when a heavier sentence than a fine is expected.

The law would also impose an obligation on the authorities to cooperate. Nowadays, things fall into a tangle of cooperation, so in addition to changing the law, attitudes need to be changed through education.

Eija Velitski emphasizes that in the long run, the model would save money because of the enormous costs of exclusion.

According to research, a person who remains dependent on primary school incurs a loss of about 295,000 euros in public administration during his or her lifetime.

The number of young people committing crimes is estimated at around 7,000, so the cost of their exclusion is around € 2.1 billion.

Work group suggested that the model be tested in three localities, for example, and that the results be evaluated by a study.

The experiment has now begun. The pilot locations are Oulu, Rovaniemi, Vantaa and Turku.

The pilot municipalities have received money from the Ministry of Justice for the project. The search was open, but there was no flood of applications. Two applications did not meet the search criteria.

Pieksämäki did not receive the money because it would have focused on the young people being released from prison. The primary goal of the project is to address the young person’s symptoms even before they go to prison.

Helsinki became an application from a non-governmental organization, but the project is intended specifically for municipalities. The City of Helsinki did not apply for support.

With pilot communities has a slightly different focus in his work. What is essential, however, is that one social worker who knows the needs of the young person and the family is responsible for the young person’s affairs.

In the development of the model, young people who sought and escaped the crime and substance abuse cycle were also consulted, says the specialist. Saija Sambou from the Ministry of Justice.

“Several young people and families had had many helpers, each looking at the young man and his family through his own tube. Their work and role remained unclear to the young man. Now the work is to be done in a team based on the needs and situation of the young person. ”

The longest project is In Vantaa. There, attempts are made to help symptomatic young people and their families with therapy involving the whole family.

The pilot municipalities estimate that dozens of young people will be helped.

For example, Vantaa has estimated that about 50 young people can be admitted to a special therapy program during the pilot period. In addition, other services may be offered to adults or non-adults.

Responsibility piloting is the responsibility of the social services of the pilot municipalities. This is necessary because no change in the law on the exchange of information has been made.

Young people who commit repeated and serious crimes need long-term and systematic support to get rid of crimes and drugs, Sambou emphasizes. For those who have made occasional graffiti or pinching, a lighter intervention, such as an interview, is sufficient.

The project will have funding for the entire term of government, ie spring 2023.

The effects of the model are being evaluated all the time, but quick gains are not expected, according to Sambou.

“Many young people have severe, even intergenerational, substance abuse and mental health problems, victim experiences and exclusion. Change will not happen quickly, but it is possible. ”