Crimes The management of the municipality of Kittilä tried to buy legal services for the spike of the municipality, invoices were found in the mayor’s desk box when he retired – four were convicted of official crimes

The trio, who led the municipal council and government, received conditional imprisonment. The man who replaced the mayor was fined. Everyone denied the charges.

Kittilä in the so-called billing case of the municipality, four men belonging to the management of the municipality have been convicted. This is legal advice ordered for the municipality’s bill in 2013–2015. According to the law, the procurements had not been made the procurement decision required by the procurement rules.

The then chairman of the municipal government was convicted of attempted fraud and breach of duty Timo Kurula, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Government Aki Maunula and the vice-chairman of the municipal council Markku Mäkitalo. These are the legal services that the trio began to procure in 2013.

According to the court, the legal documents had not come to the municipality but the convicts had chosen to whom they would be handed over. Advice and documents had been legally requested and received by private individuals, but an attempt was made to pay a bill of approximately EUR 9,500 to the municipality.

Convicted tried to gain an economic advantage for themselves, that is, to avoid paying bills. The action also tried to cause damage to the municipality, the court states. The crime remained an attempt, as the municipal pay secretary noticed the matter.

The trio denied the charges. Kurula considered that a procurement decision was not necessary. According to him, the municipality had previously made legal service procurements, and no separate procurement decision had been made in them. In his dispute, Maunula has relied on the same grounds as Kurula. Mäkitalo, on the other hand, says that he was not procuring or ordering the legal service in question or accepting the relevant invoice.

Maunula and Mäkitalo were sentenced to three months’ probation. Kurula’s sentence is three months and 15 days. In addition to the aforementioned crimes, Kurula was blamed for the abuse of office in connection with the second procurement of legal services.

Kurula obtained legal assistance in 2015 in excess of EUR 7,000 in violation of the municipal procurement guidelines and internal control guidelines. The bill was later paid by the municipality.

In the case, the acting deputy mayor was also convicted of abuse of office Kyösti Tornberg. According to the court, he left the bills for legal services ordered in 2015 in a box on his desk. The bills were not found until after he retired.

According to the court, Tornberg committed a misdemeanor in 2015–2017 by failing to complain to the sender of the invoices that the invoices are not payable by the municipality. The penalty is 50 daily fines.

Tornberg also denied the charge. According to him, his intention was to take the bill to the municipal government for consideration in the spring and summer of 2015, but it was not agreed.

Of the legal service bills, seven other people were indicted, some of whom were council members or deputies at the time of the incident. All of their charges were dismissed.