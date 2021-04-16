Crimes The man who stabbed Kaisa Sali was not guilty and was not sentenced to punishment – the act was, according to the law, an attempt to kill

Sali, who ended his triathlon career in 2019, said in February last year at Instagram that he had been the victim of a stab in the yard of his home in Kolari.

Lapin the district court convicted the triathlete Kaisa Salia stabbed over the attempt to kill a thirty man.

However, the man was not sentenced to punishment because he was innocent when he committed the act, i.e. he did not understand the consequences of his act. According to the verdict, the man suffered from delusions.

After a brief conversation, the man had gone for a walk behind Sal and had surprisingly hit him twice from behind with a large kitchen knife on his upper body. By law, it was a coincidence that the attacks did not hit an area where they would have been fatal.

After the punches, the man had left the scene. The hall was alerted to help.

“(Convicted) has not been able to ascertain with certainty the location of the strokes due to his condition and the movement of the Hall. In these circumstances, (he) can be considered to have had the awareness, intentionally, that the quite probable consequence of knife attacks would be the death of Sal, ”Friday’s verdict says.