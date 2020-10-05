Crimes The man was shot in the leg over the weekend in Vantaa

The shooting incident happened in a private apartment in Varisto the night before Saturday. During a search of the apartment, police also found a handgun and cartridges.

Vantaa In a private apartment in Varisto, a shooting incident occurred on the night between Friday and Saturday, in which one person was shot in the leg.

Criminal Commissioner Timo Luoto According to the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department, the victim was a man.

“The matter is under investigation. We have two men arrested. Whether the suspects and the victim knew each other is still being determined, ”Luoto said on Monday.

Men are suspected of involvement in the shooting incident.

Police got a mission to Varisto late Friday night before midnight. According to a report made to the emergency center, there had been bumps in the apartment.

It turned out on the spot that the apartment had been shot several times. A few bullets were found on the floor of the apartment and in the kitchen cabinet door, and one bullet had come through the door to the door of the neighboring apartment, Itä-Uusimaa police say in a press release

During a home search of the apartment, police also found a handgun and cartridges.

Criminal Commissioner Luoto does not respond directly when asked if the detainees are in any way related to the underworld.

“After all, this is not an everyday hustle and bustle. Several shots have been fired at the apartment. One has a hole in the bird. However, other residents have not been in danger, ”he says, however.

According to current police information, the case does not concern, for example, known motorcycle clubs.

“Of course, the detainees have been heard, and their stories have to be confirmed elsewhere. Whatever the criminal names are in the end, they will be confirmed later. ”

The case aggravated assault, firearms offense and causing danger are investigated by the Eastern Uusimaa police under criminal titles.