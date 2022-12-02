Crimes | The man was arrested in Helsinki on suspicion of murder for the most probable reasons

According to the police, the preliminary investigation is at a sensitive stage, so no further information about the case will be released for the time being.

Helsinki The district court has imprisoned a man born in 1971 on suspicion of murder on the most probable grounds, Helsinki police informs.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation is at a sensitive stage, so no more information about the case is currently available.

“This is a serious criminal suspicion. Because of this, we are not able to open up the content of the investigation any further at this stage. At the moment, we cannot say more about the suspect or the victim, because it could jeopardize the entire preliminary investigation”, says the criminal inspector Jari Koski in the bulletin.

According to the release, the police aim to inform more about the case as soon as possible, perhaps as early as next week.