Crimes | The man smashed the windows of the restaurant, now he is facing a bill of thousands of euros

In Tampere, a verdict was given for damaging the windows of the restaurant Vanhan Montu. The price tag is more than 7,000 euros.

In the year A man born in 1992 smashed the windows of the Vanhan Montu restaurant on Hämeenkatu in Tampere on April 10. Now he is being paid thousands of euros for the nightly rampage.

The destruction of the windows resulted in a verdict of criminal damage. According to the court’s decision, the man has to pay more than 2,000 euros to the restaurant and more than 5,100 euros to the housing association, including interest.

A video of the incident spread on the internet. In the video, the man violently throws, among other things, a trash can and an advertising stand into the window of a restaurant located below street level. Bystanders yell at the man to stop.

The verdict reveals that the man was removed from the restaurant that same evening because he had behaved violently in the restaurant.

Pirkanmaan the district court also dealt with other crimes that had occurred during the turn of the year and spring.

At the end of June, the man received sentences for aggravated breach of domestic peace, assault, shouting at the police, assault, causing harm to an official, causing damage, assault and resisting an official.

The man has previously been in prison and the crimes have taken place while on parole. Therefore, he was sentenced to one year and six months of unconditional imprisonment. Part of the punishment is residual punishment.

The man has expressed dissatisfaction with the entire sentence. The judgment is not binding.