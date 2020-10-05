Upgrade
Crimes The man is suspected of driving over pedestrians on a sheltered road in Malmi

October 5, 2020
Police reached the driver of the car at the scene.

Police suspects the man was driving over two pedestrians on a shelter in Helsinki’s Malmi.

The incident happened on Kirkonkyläntie on Friday evening at around 11.30 pm, the police say in a press release.

Police reached the driver of the car from the scene of the accident. The overtime was born in the 1960s, the Helsinki police were told on Monday morning.

The man is not suspected of drunk driving.

Pedestrians were taken from the scene to the Töölö accident station to find out their injuries. They were both born in 2000.

There were several witnesses to the incident, police inform.

Police investigates the case as a serious threat to road safety and two injuries.

