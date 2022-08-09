Crimes | The man carved holes in the toilet stall and voyeurized women’s intimate areas in Citymarket

In addition to peeking, the man had written sexually suggestive writings on the wall of the toilet stall.

Pirkanmaan the district court has sentenced a 57-year-old man for violating public peace and forcing him to commit a sexual act. A man made holes in the toilet cubicle located in the women’s toilets of Turtola Citymarket in Tampere for the purpose of voyeurism. The act took place last year on March 31. Be the first to report on it Evening newspaper.

The man had placed a note on the floor in front of the toilet cubicle that read “repair” and entered the cubicle. According to the court, he had made peepholes in the wall, from which he could see into the adjacent cubicle and the intimate areas of the visitors.

He had also written sexually suggestive text on the wall of the voyeuristic booth.

The author had stayed in the booth for about an hour and a half, during which several people had used the adjacent booth. However, only two women who were subjected to voyeurism were brought to court.

First the woman who visited the booth had noticed a hole in the chipboard wall separating the two booths, but had assumed that the adjacent booth was closed because of it. There had been similar holes before, and they had been repaired.

Another woman who visited the booth told the court that the toilet on the right side of the women’s toilets had been locked, and there was a correction text written on toilet paper on the floor in front of it. He had wondered about the writing, because usually the correction texts were written on a computer and put on the wall.

He had taken a picture from the paper and went to the next booth, where he noticed the sexually tinged writing written on the wall and was shocked. Crashes and movement had also been heard from the adjacent booth.

The woman left the toilet and informed the store’s employees, who called a security guard. Later, the policemen who arrived at the place also examined the toilets. There had been chewing gum near the holes.

District court the condemned man denied his actions. According to his report, he had felt weak and used the toilets of the shopping center. He said that he went to the women’s toilets, because there had been a queue on the men’s side.

According to him, there was a blockage in the pot he was using, which he had fixed. The man had spent a long time in the booth because, according to what he said, he was mourning the sudden death of his friend and was very ill. He denied writing any texts or even seeing holes.

The man had been seen slipping something into the trash after leaving the restrooms. Later, the police found a pen in the trash, which had possibly been used as an instrument.

The court did not find the man’s story credible and sentenced him to a 55-day fine for violating public peace and two counts of forcing him to commit a sexual act.

The fines resulted in 1,870 euros to be paid. The judgment given by the Pirkanmaa district court in June is not legally binding.