Crimes | The man broke into the home and took the bank credentials – more than 30,000 euros were taken from the victim

A total of six people were convicted in the case-related case.

West Uusimaa District Court gave his verdict on Tuesday about the crime spree that happened in Western Uusimaa, which started when two people took more than 30,000 euros and bank credentials from the victim by breaking into his home.

The incident dates back to 2018. In the incident, one of the men misled the victim by asking him for water in the car’s radiator, while another of the men entered the victim’s apartment and stole his bank credentials.

The two were able to withdraw 24,000 euros from the victim’s account. In addition, the persons withdrew 3,050 euros twice using the victim’s bank credentials and personal information via a bank transfer service. They also made two credit applications, for one of which they were granted a loan of 3,500 euros.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa sentenced the man born in 1995, who broke into the apartment, to six months in prison for aggravated payment instrument fraud, breach of domestic peace and identity theft. The charges against the man who misled the victim were dismissed.

The convicted man had previously accumulated a total of 24 different district court and court of appeals decisions, dating from 2018 to 2021, and for which he had also been sentenced to unconditional prison terms. Previous court decisions were taken into account as mitigating circumstances.

The man who broke into the victim’s apartment appealed his sentence to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, but later withdrew his appeal. The decision of the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court remains permanent.

The duo in addition, four other persons participated in different ways in the criminal use of bank credentials and funds stolen from the victim.

One of them, a woman born in 1990, was sentenced to half a year in prison for aggravated payment instrument fraud and identity theft.

A man born in 1990 was sentenced to a 4-month prison sentence, which was changed to 120 hours of community service.

The man, born in 1993, was sentenced to 8 months’ suspended imprisonment and a 60-day fine, which was 360 euros to be paid from the man’s income, for aggravated money laundering.

A man born in 1993 was sentenced to 4 months in prison for aggravated money laundering.