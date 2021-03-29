Crimes The man bought alcohol for the girl and applied for her home to be exploited – imprisonment was considered unreasonable due to the perpetrator’s life situation

The girl’s placement was a concern because the man was known to have approached the placed young people before.

Forty man has been sentenced against two child for sexual offenses committed for two and a half years in prison.

The district court held that the aggravated sexual exploitation of the child had taken place when, in 2018, the man had committed several sexual acts with messages and had unprotected intercourse with a victim under the age of 16 at the time.

The district court also considered the acts in the messages to be sexual, as the man, among other things, suggested sexual intercourse to the victim.

On the day of the incident, the man drove a car to the girl’s place of residence and picked her up for her apartment in Kemijärvi. During the trip, the man went to get the girl strong alcohol. The victim said he had little recollection of the events in the man’s apartment.

Victim was placed at the time of the incident to live outside the home. Based on the verdict, the man had previously approached the placed young people. She had at least had a “social relationship” with another underage girl.

Now that the girl who had now fallen victim to the man had been heard on the night of the incident that he was in the company of the man, it had been stated there that there was cause for real concern.

The victim said he had been a victim of a sexual crime in the past. The perpetrator had been an adult man. The court finds that the girl, because of her background and life situation, was an easy target for the man’s actions.

The man denied guilty of the crime. According to him, the sex took place by consensus.

Man was also convicted of sexual abuse of another child. According to the district court, in 2019 the man had sexually communicated and touched a girl under the age of 16 at the time of the incident.

The man had touched the girl’s bare breasts, caressed her legs, kissed her, and suggested sex. According to the law, the man had been indifferent to determining the girl’s age, in addition to which he had lured the victim with tobacco, snuff and alcohol.

According to the law, neither case involved a social relationship. The man had gotten to know both victims through a common acquaintance. The man has denied that he knew the age of his victims or bought them alcohol.

Imprisonment in addition, the Lapland District Court ordered a 40-year-old man to compensate the victims for the suffering of 3,000 and 1,700 euros.

The prosecutor has demanded the arrest of the man. However, he is not sentenced to imprisonment because he has not previously been convicted of crimes and has a job and dependent children. According to the district court, imprisonment at this stage would be unreasonable.

The verdict was handed down on Friday, but the district court did not send the verdict until Monday. BTI does not publish a man’s name to protect the privacy of victims.