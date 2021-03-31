Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Crimes The main defendant in Lopen’s dog wolf case received conditional imprisonment – according to the law, the woman brought wolves or their close descendants from Russia to make puppies

by admin
March 31, 2021
in World
The woman had a plethora of different animals whose daily care was not legally adequate.

Kanta-Häme the district court has sentenced the woman to parole in the so-called Lopen dog wolf case. According to the law, the woman fetched wolves or their close offspring from Russia with the intention of having puppies with the animals.

In addition, the woman had plenty of other animals whose daily care was not legally adequate.

The woman was convicted of, among other things, a felony for animal welfare, four for nature conservation, and two for smuggling. In addition to her, another woman was also sentenced to probation and two other defendants were fined.

