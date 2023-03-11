Crimes | The Länsi-Uusimaa police warn of children’s criminal cycle: Adults often walk by

Robbery and violence against children and young people has become more common in Western Uusimaa. The police must take action so that the situation and activities of young people are quickly addressed.

Under Robberies and violence perpetrated by 18-year-olds have increased alarmingly in the area of ​​the Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department, the police state in their release.

The increase corresponds to national development. The increase in the number of robberies and violent crimes started even before the corona pandemic.

“In 2022, 87 robberies and 16 aggravated robberies were recorded in the area of ​​the West Uusimaa Police Department, the perpetrators of which are suspected to be children and young people under the age of 18,” the release says.

The most common crime committed by under-18s was pickpocketing. 729 of them were recorded. 512 cases of abuse were recorded.

In Western Uusimaa, crimes against the life and health of people under the age of 18 increased by 46 percent compared to the previous year. Property crimes by minors increased by 61 percent.

Young and violence against children is typical for a group to target a single victim. Abusers often threaten the victim, and many crimes do not come to the attention of parents or the police.

The police point out that the perpetrators and victims of crimes have many nationalities and also native Finns.

Often the victims are humiliated. The victim may be forced to say derogatory phrases or lick shoes. The victim is hit and kicked. Knives and weapons may also be used. Property is often taken from the abused, for example a phone or valuable shoes.

Often the act is filmed and broadcast via social media. Outside adults do not dare to intervene in acts of violence or they do not intervene in them for other reasons.

Crimes often take place in public places, such as schools, public transport stations or near shopping centres.

In advance inspectorate responsible for preventive activities Hannu Väänänen says, according to the release, that the authorities should act faster to break the cycle of crime involving children and young people.

According to Väänänen, the best effect would be achieved if the authorities invested in the situation of 11–13-year-olds.

“If we don’t invest in them, the threat is that it will become more difficult to get out of the cycle of crime,” says Väänänen.

According to the police, it is also a sad fact that outside adults do not dare or want to intervene in violent situations, even if it is right in front of their eyes.

The surveillance recordings show in many cases how adults walk by in situations, Väänänen describes in the press release.

Read more: Even children under the age of 15 riot violently in the city – Chief of Police: “We had to take new measures”

Read more: An imam from Helsinki has seen up close when young people drift to the edge of the abyss – Now he makes a wish for fathers