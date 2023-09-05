Crimes | The knowledge of the Ukrainian woman’s blood work came as a surprise to the neighbors

According to HS information, a 19-year-old Ukrainian woman came to Finland in March of last year with her grandmother and two siblings.

Tuesday in the evening, the housing company in Kauniainen exudes deep peace and the happy sounds of children playing.

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, a 19-year-old Ukrainian woman tried to murder a 40-year-old man in her apartment. The victim was able to escape to the parking lot and called for help. His life is not in danger.

Traces of the weekend’s bloodshed can be seen on the front door of the three-story gray residential building.

There is police tape on the front door of the apartment.

The victim’s car is still parked in the housing company’s parking lot. There are plenty of blood stains on the seats. Based on the address information, the man lived in Kauniainen, about four kilometers from the crime scene.

For those who reach HS the knowledge of the blood work comes as a complete surprise to the residents. Some of the residents have been away over the weekend, some have not heard about what happened, even though they have been there.

The apartment building has many wings, and both students and residents of the city of Kauniainen live there.

The Ukrainian woman apparently lived alone in the rented apartment.

To the woman’s acquaintances, to other Ukrainians who came to Finland, the act seems completely incomprehensible. They do not know the victim and do not know what may have happened in the apartment.

“I’m in shock”, describes one acquaintance of the Ukrainian woman.

HS information according to the report, a young Ukrainian woman arrived in Finland in March of last year right after Russia invaded Ukraine.

He came to the country with his grandmother and two siblings. The family comes from the east side of Kharkiv.

The sporty Ukrainian woman has been involved in contact sports and continued it even while living in Finland.

According to the police, the victim and the Ukrainian woman had only known each other for a week.

The woman has admitted that she is guilty of incest. He was imprisoned in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder.