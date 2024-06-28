Crimes | The investigation into the homicide in Vantaa is progressing, according to the police, the participants are members of the same family

Crimes|Both the suspect of the crime and the victim are said to be of legal age.

Vantaa The preliminary investigation into the homicide that took place in Tikkurila on Wednesday, June 19 is progressing, says the Itä-Uudenmaa police department in its press release on Friday.

According to the police, the participants are members of the same family and have lived in the apartment where the suspected crime took place. Both the suspect in the crime and the person who was killed are said to be adults.

Police received an assignment through the emergency center at around eight in the evening.

The victim is said to have died on the spot despite first aid. The suspect of the crime was arrested from the apartment.

The police say in the press release that they will not provide further information about the details related to the act, because it is about information belonging to the family life of the minors involved.

“The duty of the police is to protect minor children. The child’s vulnerable position must also be taken into account when evaluating publicity issues”, the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Sanna Rentola explains in the announcement.