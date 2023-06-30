Crimes | The hockey juniors abused their teammates on the way to the game – sentences were now handed out for the actions

The district court gave its verdict on the events of the Savonlinna team’s game trip.

Three The men who forcibly carried their fellow players to the back seat of the ice hockey team’s bus and also sexually humiliated them there have been sentenced to fines in the Etelä-Savo district court for assaults committed as a young person.

One of the convicts has to pay a total of 1,035 euros in fines and the other 330 euros in fines. In addition, they have to compensate, for example, legal costs of thousands of euros

juniorIn December 2019, SaPK’s ice hockey team was returning from a game trip from Mikkeli to Savonlinna. Events got out of hand on the bus.

According to the passengers, two 17-year-old youths played the leading role when younger teammates were pushed to the back seat, where they were poked in the backside with bottles and hands.

In the district court of Etelä-Savo, three cases of humiliation were handled as separate cases.

According to the indictment, the 20- and 21-year-old men, together with two assistants, had pulled a teammate off the bench and forcefully carried him face down against the seat of the back seat.

They tried to push a finger or the end of a bottle, or both, into the back of the victim’s pants. The player’s pants were pulled down to his knees and he had to be naked for a while until he managed to wring his hands free.

Four opposed the demands for punishment. The main perpetrators considered the act to be at most a mild assault, in which the right to prosecute had already expired.

The district court assessed the violation of bodily integrity as significant and, in the court’s opinion, the act also included humiliating features that clearly violated the right to sexual self-determination.

In court, it was not possible to find out who or who pulled down the pants and tried to insert a finger and/or the end of a bottle into the victim’s anus. In the court’s opinion, the 20- and 21-year-old men were in any case so close to the incident that they can be considered guilty of this partial act as well.

The district court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to a 25-day fine for assault committed as a young person, which, based on his income, means fines of 450 euros. A 21-year-old man has been fined 150 euros for the same crime.

The court has dismissed the charges against the two assistants.

In another in the case, the teammate had been caught when he was coming from the bus toilet. The young man had been forcibly put in the back seat.

An attempt had been made to pull the victim’s pants down, but the cord had held the pants in place. However, they had managed to insert a finger into the player’s anus, and the same thing had also been attempted with a soda bottle.

The charges were brought against the same four as in the previous case. Again, it remained a mystery who tried to sexually assault the victim.

The court bound the 20- and 21-year-old men to this incident as well, because they held up a teammate.

The 20-year-old has been fined 315 euros for this assault, and the 21-year-old co-author has been fined 90 euros.

The charges against the assistants have been dismissed in this case as well.

In the third in the case, a fellow player had been brought to the back seat and an attempt had been made to push a bottle into his backside. The victim had managed to ward off the sexual desecration by writhing and squeezing her buttocks together.

The 20-year-old has been fined 270 euros for assault. The 21-year-old has to pay a fine of 90 euros.

The charge against the third accused has been dismissed.

20 years old has been sentenced to reimburse the state alone for court costs in three cases totaling 6,024 euros. In addition, he has been obliged to jointly and severally pay 4,748 euros in legal costs to the state with the 21-year-old.

The two must also jointly and severally compensate one victim for legal costs of 3,279 euros and pay the man 2,000 euros for suffering and 425 euros for medical expenses.

The judgment of the district court is not legally binding. You can appeal about it to the Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland.