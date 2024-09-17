Crimes | The girl injured in the Viertola school shooting is still in the hospital – The criminal investigation will be completed soon

Crimes|The preliminary investigation into the Viertola school shooting in Vantaa is nearing its end. This is now known about the case.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. More than five months have passed since the school shooting in Viertola, Vantaa. A 12-year-old boy shot his classmates on April 2, killing one and injuring two. The police are investigating the case as a murder and two attempted murders. The preliminary investigation protocol will be completed by the end of September.

Vantaa More than five months have now passed since the school shooting in Viertola. The police preliminary investigation protocol is scheduled to be completed during September.

A 12-year-old boy shot at the Viertola school at the Jokiranta location on April 2. One boy was killed and two girls were seriously injured in the shooting. One of the girls got home from the hospital earlier.

One of the girls is still in hospital, and the police have not been able to hear her, says the investigation director of the Itä-Uusimaa police, the crime commissioner Marko Särkkä for HS.

What happened?

12 years old the boy went to the pavilion building of the Viertola school’s Jokiranta branch in Vantaa on April 2 and started shooting his classmates with his close relative’s handgun a little after nine. The police received an alert about the shooting at 9:08 am.

According to the police, the boy had entered the school through the toilets, where he had raised a scarf to protect his face before walking to class. The police have said that the boy announced in class that the bullying was over, after which he shot three students. So far, there is no information on whether classmates had bullied the boy in any way.

In the incident, a 12-year-old boy died and two girls of the same age were injured. One of the girls is still hospitalized. The police have said that the Kosovar girl received serious head injuries.

About shooting the suspect boy managed to stay in the class for about 1-2 minutes until the teacher persuaded him to leave. The suspect was caught approximately 50 minutes after the shooting incident in Helsinki’s Siltamäki.

The interrogations during the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had been planning the act for two to three weeks. His intention was to shoot more children, but the teacher’s actions in the class changed the situation. The suspect has confessed to the act, the police say.

The police are investigating the case as a murder and two attempted murders. There are also other crimes under investigation, which the police will not comment on in more detail. However, according to Finnish law, an offender under the age of 15 is not considered to be criminally capable of committing a crime.

According to the police, the suspect was a fairly new student at the school. He had transferred to Viertola school on January 8, 2024 after moving to the village. The suspect has stated that the motive for the act was bullying, which, according to the police, he has described as name-calling, discrimination and exclusion from the group.

After the shooting incident, police departments all over Finland reported all week about unfounded school threats.

What is known about the case?

Police said in June that he suspected a close relative of the boy suspected of the Viertola school shooting of a firearms crime.

The matter has now progressed to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

It is known that the revolver-style handgun used in the school shooting belonged to a close relative of the 12-year-old boy. According to the head of the investigation, crime commissioner Marko Särkä, it is not a family member, but he does not specify which close relative it is.

Särkkä says that the gun has been properly stored in a locked gun cabinet, but the suspected negligence is related to supervision, i.e. how the 12-year-old boy got hold of the gun.

“I’m not going to open it in more detail at this point.”

Evening newspaper said in May that the boy’s next of kin reported his missing gun to the police on the same day as the shooting incident in Viertola.

People brought candles in front of Viertola school after the school shooting.

12 years old the boy had spent the Easter holidays with a relative living outside the capital region, who had taught the boy to shoot a gun. According to the police, the shooting practice had been of an experimental nature and had taken place at the edge of the field.

In May, the police also announced that the interrogations during the preliminary investigation showed that the suspected 12-year-old perpetrator said that he had been planning the act for two to three weeks.

Based on the police device searches, the suspect had shown an interest in school shooters and mass murderers. He had also familiarized himself with videos related to the operation of weapons.

Which questions are open?

Consequenceswhich are waiting for the 12-year-old suspect, are not completely one-sided. The boy is not criminally responsible, because the age limit is 15 years.

The Viertola school shooting was a very exceptional event, and there are no similar precedents, commented in April professor of insurance and tort law Olli Norros from the University of Helsinki.

In practice, the suspected shooter may be paid damages or compensation for suffering or both, if the victims demand them.

It is known that the suspect was handed over to the social authorities immediately after the act, and the case is being evaluated by the social authorities. In practice, an offender under the age of 15 will probably live either at home, in a children’s home or in a state school.

The police do not say whether the suspected perpetrator has, for example, a child protection client or whether child protection reports have been made about him. So it is not known what his living arrangements were during the shooting situation.

In addition, the open question for now is how the alleged school bullying has affected the course of events.

The case has awakened conversation that there are no suitable placements for very violent children and young people in Finland.

What happens next?

Viertolan the preliminary investigation of the school shooting is now nearing its end.

The police said earlier that the preliminary investigation protocol was supposed to be completed by the end of August. According to investigation director Särkä, the new assessment is due by the end of September.

The most serious school shootings in the history of Finland took place in Jokela in 2007 and Kauhajoki in 2008. In addition to the shooter, 9 people died in Jokela and 11 people in Kauhajoki.

The school killings deeply shocked and changed Finnish society. As a result of the deaths, the investigative committees of the Ministry of Justice issued recommendations aimed at preventing new school deaths. In addition, the police tightened their operating procedures and the conditions for obtaining a handgun permit were tightened.

The shooting incident in Viertola attracted worldwide attention. It remains to be seen what kind of effects the case will have, for example, on the school world.