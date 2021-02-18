Crimes The gender of the victim of a crime becomes a ground for aggravating punishment

The bill is part of government action to combat systematic harassment, intimidation and staining.

About the crime according to the government bill, the punishment to be imposed may soon be intensified if the offense is motivated by the sex of the victim.

The government decided to submit the bill to Parliament on Thursday. The amendment is scheduled to take effect next fall.

The aggravating criteria of the Penal Code apply to all offenses. Current aggravating criteria include race, color, descent, national or ethnic origin, religion or belief, sexual orientation, disability, or other comparable factor.

Sex according to the government’s proposal, hatred should be assessed in legislation in the same way as racism. The victim’s sex explicit mention of making motive would clarify the legal situation compared with the current, the Justice Department release states.

According to the Ministry of Justice, several studies show that women in public are particularly exposed to gender-based hatred and sexually explicit hate speech.

“The performance highlights the reprehensibility of crime expressing sexual hatred. With regard to hate speech, the proposal actually promotes and improves the participation of women, in particular, in the social debate as various actors, ”Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) states in the release.

