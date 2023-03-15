Crimes | The four assaulted the man in a humiliating manner near the Main Railway Station

The Court of Appeal condemned the act as aggravated assault.

Three a group of a man and one woman brutally beat a man they knocked to the ground near Helsinki’s main railway station.

Eyewitnesses who witnessed the situation proved to be significant in court.

The Court of Appeal of Helsinki gave its decision in the case on Monday. The abuse was considered gross.

Proceedings happened in February 2020.

The victim of the assault told the court that he met a group near the Main Railway Station, from whom he had received one Subutex tablet. He started walking away from the place.

At this point, the woman convicted in court shouted that the buyer of Subutex had stolen money from her. The woman and the three men ran after the man, knocked him to the ground and started searching his pockets.

From here from then on, the parties explained the situation in the district court differently.

According to the prosecutor, the four did brutal violence to the man they knocked down. For example, they kicked and punched him in the head. The man was also treated in a humiliating manner, as his clothes were taken off and one of the four inserted a finger into his anus.

For example, the man received contusions near his eye and had a broken rib.

All four suspects denied the charge.

However, the court heard two men who had seen the whole situation from the other side of the street until the police arrived.

District court also dealt with four minor crimes in the same session, for example, pickpocketing and drug use crimes.

The woman and two of the men received a suspended prison sentence of one year and three months. The third man was sentenced to one year and four months in prison. His sentence was unconditional and a bit longer than the others, because the court found that he had previously been sentenced for very similar acts to the one now.

All four appealed to the Court of Appeal. However, one of the men died before the court hearing, so only three of the complaints were processed.

In the Court of Appeal, the defendants claimed that there was no evidence of gross abuse.

According to the court, thanks to the testimonies of the eyewitnesses, there was no doubt that the four did not abuse the man in the way described by the victim. According to the court, the facts that define the act as outrageous had also been proven: hitting the head, humiliation and the fact that there were four abusers.

The verdict was therefore not changed in the Court of Appeal.