Crimes | The former boxer was sentenced to a suspended prison term for assault

Crimes|In June, the District Court of Central Finland sentenced an 18-year-old former SM-level boxer to 60 days of conditional imprisonment. At the time of the act, a 17-year-old man caused a brain injury to a 26-year-old man with one punch.

At the time of the act The 17-year-old former boxer punched the 26-year-old man once in the jaw, causing the man to fall, hit his head and lose consciousness.

After the situation, the man was diagnosed with moderate cerebral palsy, according to the judgment of the District Court of Central Finland. The 26-year-old man also suffered a wound on his lip, bruises on his body and pain. The man was treated in the hospital for four days.

The incident happened two years ago in July in the port of Jyväskylä in connection with the Suomipop festival.

The now 18-year-old man, who boxed at the championship level, denied the charge of aggravated assault and pleaded for emergency protection. According to him, the victim’s brain injury was an unforeseen consequence.

Now As a result of the situation, a 28-year-old man with a brain injury was also charged with assault, which he denied. The man does not remember the events.

The accused says that during the evening he had an argument “with some girl.” She claimed that a 26-year-old man from outside intervened in the situation, did not leave the place despite requests, shouted aggressively and hit her on the temple.

The accused said that he panicked after the situation and therefore ran away from the place with his girlfriend. The girlfriend at the time was heard in court, and the story was consistent with the accused.

Two bystander women were also heard in court as witnesses. According to the women who saw the situation, the 26-year-old man had possibly touched the 17-year-old man on the shoulder before the surprising punch he received in the face. According to the women, the 26-year-old man did not hit or was aggressive.

District court considered the story of the women who saw the situation very close and without visual barriers to be reliable and rejected the charge of assaulting the 26-year-old.

Since the 26-year-old’s punch was not shown, the court did not consider the 17-year-old to have acted as an emergency guard.

The court did not consider the 17-year-old to have caused the brain injury intentionally, which is why the assault was not judged to be gross. The 26-year-old man was noted to have hit his head on a metal curb on the ground when he fell. A brain injury was a rather unlikely outcome in the situation.

The prosecutor’s secondary charge was aggravated injury. However, the court assessed the injury as mild. The man suffered no permanent damage from the brain injury.

Legal sentenced the man as a young person to 60 days of conditional imprisonment for assault and basic injury. The 17-year-old also has to pay more than 2,700 euros in compensation to the victim. The victim demanded more than 12,000 euros in compensation.

The court obliged the state to compensate the court costs of a good 1,500 euros.

The district court took into account the boxing background of the accused when sentencing. The reprehensibility of the crime was considered to be increased by the fact that the convict knew the strength and danger of his punch.

The judgment is not binding.

He was the first to tell about the incident Central Finland.