Crimes The family showdown on New Year’s Day turned into an armed confrontation in a barber shop in Kontula, Helsinki, with two people on parole.

In Helsinki An incident involving firearms took place in a barber shop in the Kontula shopping center on New Year’s Day.

The Helsinki District Court ordered two men to be sentenced to probation, a firearms offense, an illegal threat and a drug offense.

The situation progressed so that the men stepped inside the barber shop on New Year’s Day and said they were looking for the owner of the place. The other two men remained standing at the barber’s door.

The owner was not present at the time, but the men forced a gun, threatening the brother of the owner present, to call him.

Gentlemen threatened to kill all the people at the barber shop unless the owner arrived quickly or if police were called. In addition to his brother, Barber had an employee and two customers. Other persons belonging to the owner’s family also arrived after noticing the situation.

The case was linked to the investigation between the families of the defendants and the barber owner. The dispute was related to a previous crash situation. The men wanted the owner to come to the scene to find out.

However, after the call from his brother, the owner called the police and the defendants did not acknowledge their threats. Drugs were found in the men’s possession.

Legal ordered one of the defendants to be sentenced to one year and six months in prison, five for illegal threats, a firearms offense, and a drug use offense. One of the men was sentenced to eight months in probation for coercion, two for illegal threats and a drug offense.

When the men found out about the results of the police, another man, originally standing outside the barber shop, hid the gun. The court fined the man 40 days for a firearms offense. The other man involved received a 15-day fine for possession of a dangerous object and a minor firearms offense.