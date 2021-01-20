No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes The dispute led to a stab with a kitchen knife – the homicide that took place last summer in Hakunila, Vantaa, will be transferred to prosecution as a murder

admin by admin
January 20, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The residents ’dispute eventually led to violence.

The two of you the human dispute ended violently in Hakunila, Vantaa, last June. The pre-trial investigation into the homicide has been completed by the Eastern Uusimaa Police and the case is now being considered. The case has been investigated as a murder.

The suspected murder occurred at the end of two disputes living in the same apartment.

The suspected act took place in the apartment of the suspect and the victim. The tool was a kitchen knife, says the director of investigation Tero Tyynelä From the Eastern Uusimaa police.

The suspect was apprehended the night after the act and he confessed to the act. The case will be transferred to the Eastern Uusimaa Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Corona summit with Merkel: lockdown extended and tightened - the new rules at a glance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.