Crimes The Court of Appeal reduced the amount of fines for singer Jari Sillanpää – no change in the judgment

According to Sillanpää, his income had been misunderstood and was in fact lower.

Helsinki the appellate court demoted the entertainer on Thursday Jari Sillanpää the amount of daily fines. The amount of the fine almost halved.

Helsinki District Court condemned Sillanpää last year 45 days fine. A total of EUR 15,480 was due.

According to Sillanpää, a misconception of his income had arisen. According to the complaint, his income has been considerably lower, so the amount of the daily fine must be reduced.

The judgment of the District Court was based on the 2018 tax data. The Court of Appeal, on the other hand, had available data from 2019, according to which the amount of the daily fine is significantly lower. The Court of Appeal therefore reduced the amount of the daily fines to EUR 8,325.

No other appeal was lodged against the judgment. Sillanpää was convicted of spreading an image that offended sexual morality.