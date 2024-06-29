Crimes|The Panama Papers were the world’s largest data leak, and allegations of money laundering have been investigated in Finland as well.

Panamanian the court has acquitted 28 people accused of money laundering in the tax haven scandal related to the so-called Panama Papers.

The Panama Papers, released in 2016, were the world’s largest data leak, containing 11.5 million documents. Information about the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca was leaked to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Located in Central America, Panama is known as a tax haven country, through which it is possible for the wealthy to avoid paying taxes.

The right among the people now released are the founders of Mossack Fonseca Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, news agency AFP says. Fonseca died in May in a Panamanian hospital.

The court did not name those released, but said that its decision is related to the already defunct law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The trial began in Panama’s capital in April. The prosecutor demanded 12 years in prison for Fonseca and the German Mossack, which would have been the maximum sentence for money laundering, according to AFP.

Judge Baloisa Marquinez announced that the evidence obtained from the law firm’s servers had not been properly collected, and this raises doubts about the authenticity of the evidence.

In addition, according to him, the other evidence was not sufficient to draw conclusions about the criminal liability of the accused.

of Panama the papers revealed how hundreds of blind people had secret funds in Panama and other tax havens.

According to the papers, property arrangements had been made by, for example, an Argentine soccer player Lionel MessiPresident of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyiformer British Prime Minister and current Foreign Secretary David CameronSpanish film director Pedro Almodóvar as well as the then president of Argentina Mauricio Macrithe news agencies Reuters and AFP list.

The revelations led to numerous investigations around the world.

Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority ordered in 2017, Nordea and eight other financial companies to pay fines in an investigation that started with the Panamanian data leak.

Also in Finland with the tax administration there were several lines of inquiry Regarding the Panama Papers.

Mossack Fonseca’s trial in the Panamanian court was also related to the so-called Operation car wash. It is a huge web of corruption that started in Brazil.

According to Judge Marquinez, the court could not conclude that money from illegal sources came from Brazil to Panama for the purpose of covering up crimes.

