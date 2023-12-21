Crimes | The charge against a rapper connected to a street gang was dismissed in Espoo

The prosecutor had demanded ten-year prison sentences for two men in their twenties for four attempted murders.

Western Uusimaa On Thursday, the district court dismissed the charges for the shooting in the parking garage in Espoo in March.

According to the prosecutor, they shot at four people in the parking garage of a housing association in Karakallio, Espoo. Two men were hit and received injuries that required hospital treatment.

Another of those accused of the shooting was a rapper connected to street gangs. Both defendants denied the charges of attempted murder.

According to the police, the shooting was preceded by a meeting between two groups in the parking garage. The defendants belonged to one of them. There was an exchange of words between the parties, as a result of which the situation escalated, according to the prosecutor.

District court according to which it was undisputed that the accused were present at the time of the shooting. According to the court, two people got out of the car carrying the defendants and shot at the concerned owners, i.e. the alleged victims.

However, according to the court, there was no evidence in the case that the shooters were the men who were just accused. The court pointed out that the stakeholders' hearings in the case were characterized by an “exceptionally great reluctance” to tell about the events.

“The district court has considered that it was not shown that either of the defendants tried to kill any of the interested parties. The charge has therefore been dismissed for both defendants in the charges of attempted murder,” the court stated.