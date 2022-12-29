Crimes | The cat was abandoned for the duration of the trip – the owner and caretaker were sentenced to death

The owner who went abroad and the person who promised to take care of the cats who neglected to take care of them was convicted of an animal welfare crime.

Helsinki the court of appeals sentenced two people to daily fines and a ban on keeping animals for the crime of animal welfare.

The case dates back to 2018, when the owner of several cats went on a trip abroad and agreed with another person to take care of the cats. Despite this, the cats were not properly cared for.

The owner’s property had a recently pregnant cat without adequate supervision. The cats had gotten out into the wild unsupervised.

The West Uusimaa district court found that the cat’s owner and caretaker were aware that one of the cats had been in poor health, malnourished and sick for a long time, and it was left without being taken to a veterinarian. As a result of neglect, the cat died.

An outsider found the dead cat on the porch of the owner’s house, and its carcass was still in the same place when the control veterinarian arrived for an inspection three days later.

The veterinarian who acted as a witness in the district court and the cat’s owner’s own account showed that there had been deficiencies in the owner’s animal husbandry in the past.

Cats the owner appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal found that the owner of the cat was grossly negligent and had an obligation to take care of the care arrangements for the cats during his trip. The court reduced the owner’s daily fines from 540 euros to 360 euros.

The daily fine of 360 euros imposed on the caretaker by the district court remained unchanged.

The court of appeals upheld the temporary animal keeping bans of the cat’s owner and caretaker ordered by the district court.

The penalty for losing the animals imposed on the owner by the district court was found to have lapsed, as he handed over his cat to the local animal protection association.