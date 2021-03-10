Crimes The bar night ended in Espoo with a party fight and a life-threatening stab

The alleged attempted murder took place last weekend in Kivenlahti.

Two the party drifted into a wordy bar night at the end of a bar night in Kivenlahti, Espoo, on the night between Saturday and Sunday. During the dispute, the young man is suspected of stabbing two people.

The quarrel between the parties began after the bar closed in the morning. The Western Uusimaa police are investigating the events as an assassination attempt.

The arrest of the suspect will be heard on Wednesday in the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court.

The other person’s injuries were life-threatening. However, the victim is no longer in danger of death, says the director of investigation Matti Högman From the Western Uusimaa police.