Crimes The 16-year-old was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for the murder of Vallila, a professor of criminal law considers it exceptional and justified

According to Matti Tolvanen, Professor of Criminal Law, the intent of the act is well justified in the sentence of the 16-year-old boy convicted of Vallila’s murder and aggravated robbery.

Helsinki Vallila’s murder and aggravated robbery sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for 16-year-old boy is professor of criminal law Matti Tolvanen exceptional but justified.

The man, who was born in 2001, was hit with a knife in front of Alepa, located at the intersection of Mäkelänkatu and Päijänteentie in Vallila, Helsinki, in October. The victim died of his injuries later in hospital.

Another 16-year-old boy was sentenced in the same case, assistance for manslaughter and aggravated robbery four and a half years in prison.

According to the district court, the 16-year-old convicted boy’s goal was to steal the victim’s bag, where he could only have succeeded in those circumstances by killing the victim. According to the district court, the intentionality of the killing is revealed by several stabs and the threat of death established by the perpetrator in the situation.

The 16-year-old boy struck the victim with a knife around his body at least 20 times. The boys then took the victim’s bag and fled.

Tolvasen according to so few juvenile convictions are given to young people that it is difficult to find comparable ones.

“It was a harsh judgment, but the act was atypical even a murder. It must be remembered that these are two very serious crimes, murder and aggravated robbery. ”

According to Tolvanen, the intention of the act has been proved quite well in the Vallila case.

“As the prosecutor said, because of the way he did it, the act was very close to murder because there were so many stabs. The murder was very cruel in their actions. ”

In Helsinki the district court is also currently hearing another homicide in which the defendants are 16 years old. Three boys are charged with the murder of a boy of the same age as young people.

In the prosecutor’s view, the boys have acted together in targeting the 16-year-old victim with brutal and humiliating violence.

The accused three boys admit to beating the victim but deny that they intended to kill him. They have not been able to say any motive for their actions.

Two of them have pleaded guilty to the acts and guilt of aggravated assault and aggravated death. The third defendant has admitted that he was guilty of only basic assault.

In addition to the murder, charges of robbery, incitement to robbery and nine assaults are dealt with as a whole.

According to Tolvanen, in the case of Koskela, the issue of involvement will be difficult in the district court: that is, resolving the involvement of all three accused.

The Koskela homicide trial will continue on Monday, March 1.

“The district court really has to weigh.”

So The cases of the Vallila murder as well as the Koskela homicide are so serious that severe punishment can well be justified for acts of this type, even if the perpetrator is a minor, Tolvanen says.

“I have to remember, however, that the overall situation is more comforting than looking at individual cases, without underestimating them at all. Such acts and sentences against young people are still very exceptional. ”