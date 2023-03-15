Crimes | The 16-year-old asked a stranger for directions to the toilets, the girl was raped in the hotel toilet for advice

The Court of Appeal sentenced the perpetrator to a suspended prison sentence for rape as a young person.

16-year-old a girl asked a boy her age for directions to the nearest bathroom when the young people met on the street in Helsinki. The boy showed the girl the route to the hotel toilets. The boy raped the girl in the toilet.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal gave its verdict on the case on Monday. It is on the same lines as the district court before. The sentence was suspended imprisonment for rape as a young person.

Proceedings started in Helsinki’s Jätkäsaari in February 2018. The young people didn’t know each other at all before, but both had previously been at the same house party a fairly short distance from the venue.

A 16-year-old girl went to ask a strange boy about the location of the toilet. When the boy followed her to the hotel, the girl said she thought the boy was just showing her where the bathroom was.

When the young people ended up in the disabled toilet of the hotel, the rape took place there, according to the prosecutor. According to the prosecutor, the boy forced the girl to have unprotected oral sex using violence and did other acts that violated the girl’s right to sexual self-determination.

The suspect denied the charge in the district court. According to him, it was not about coercion.

For example, the court examined the footage from the hotel’s surveillance cameras from outside the toilet and heard from the people who helped the shocked girl afterwards. For example, a crying girl was noticed at the hotel reception.

Therefore, the district court ended up giving the boy a sentence for rape as a young person.

Doomed appealed the matter to the Court of Appeal. He still insisted that it was voluntary sexual intercourse.

The court did not find this credible.

The girl told the events consistently and mainly in the same way, for example to the doctor who examined her and to the hotel staff.

So the verdict did not change. The severity of the punishment was re-examined by the Court of Appeal. The district court’s sentence was a suspended sentence of one and a half years, the court of appeals found one and two months to be fair.