Crimes | Ten members of the same family were killed in South Africa

in South Africa ten people have been shot dead in their homes near the town of Pietermaritzburg, the public broadcaster BBC tells.

Of those killed, seven are women and three are men. In addition, one child was taken to the hospital. All the victims belonged to the same family.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The police shot the third suspect and the fourth suspect is still at large.

South Africa’s Minister of Police Bheki Celen according to one of the victims was only 13 years old.

According to local media, the suspects got into the family’s home by pretending to be police officers.

It is the second mass killing this week in KwaZulu-Natal province. On Thursday, four people were shot near their homes in the city of Durban.

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.