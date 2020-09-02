Crimes Sweden’s largest criminal investigation after Palme’s murder gets decision: 37-year-old man accused of linköping double murder

Today, Wednesday, the prosecutor filed charges of murder against a 37-year-old Swedish man for the double murder in Linköping in 2004.

Stockholm

More than 16 years a sustained murder investigation is nearing completion in Sweden.

In October 2004, a man stabbed an 8-year-old to death Mohammad Ammourin and 56 years of age Anna-Lena Svensonin Linköping in southern Sweden.

Police arrested the murder suspect from his home in the center of Linköping in June, and immediately at the first interrogations, the man confessed to the acts. The suspect was tracked down by the police thanks to new types of investigation methods.

In 2004, police collected fingerprints and DNA samples from the crime scene, but only last year were police able to exploit them in a way that eventually led to the arrest.

Breakthrough it was about the development of DNA technology and a change in the law that allowed the police to search for the author’s biological parents and siblings using a DNA sample.

Genealogist who assisted the police in the Linköping murder investigation Peter Sjölund described the research method as a greater revolution than the fingerprint.

Forensic experts produced a DNA profile of the DNA traces collected by the police at the crime scene in Linköping in 2004. Thereafter, the researchers used the services of a U.S. commercial genealogy company to find distant relatives to the DNA profile found at the crime scene.

With these, researcher Peter Sjölund built family trees that date back to the 18th century. By examining the family trees, he found out the identity of the man suspected of committing the crime.

When a man, born in 1983, was arrested by police in June, the result of his DNA test corresponded 100% to the DNA found at the crime scene.

Prosecution according to the 37-year-old murder suspect has said he chose his victim at random. He said during interrogations that he felt a compelling need to kill and justified the murders by alleviating his anxiety.

According to more than 2,200 pages of pre-trial material, the man had followed the murder investigation after his actions and had found, for example, newspaper clippings about the murders, says Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Police have so far not reported the man’s motive for the murders, but for example, xenophobia is not the case, according to investigators.

Prior to the commencement of the legal process, the suspect has undergone an extensive forensic psychiatric examination. According to research, he suffered from serious mental disorders at the time of the murders, which still continue.

Dagens Nyheter writes that if he is convicted of murder, the man will be prescribed forensic psychiatric treatment instead of prison. The trial is expected to take three days.

Linköping the murder investigation is the largest criminal investigation in Swedish history since its prime minister Olof Palmen murder investigation. The investigation into Palme’s murder was stopped in June, the same week that police arrested a man suspected of linking Murder in Linköping.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Östergötland County Police Commissioner and Director of Investigation Jan Staaf described feeling relieved when the murder investigation reached its finish line.

“Finally, finally, finally, finally,” he said in the afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet.