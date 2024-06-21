Crimes | Suspect of the murder in Vantaa arrested

Crimes|The suspect of the murder that happened in the Viertola district on Wednesday was captured on Midsummer’s Eve.

The suspect of the crime was arrested on Midsummer’s Eve in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, the inspector confirms Jere Pääkkönen from the East Uusimaa police.

The suspected murder took place in a private apartment in the Viertola district on Wednesday around eight in the evening. The victim died on the spot despite first aid. The suspect was taken into custody at the apartment.

According to initial police information, the suspect and the victim knew each other.