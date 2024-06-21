Friday, June 21, 2024
Crimes | Suspect of the murder in Vantaa arrested

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2024
in World Europe
Crimes | Suspect of the murder in Vantaa arrested
The suspect of the murder that happened in the Viertola district on Wednesday was captured on Midsummer’s Eve.

Vantaa The suspect of the murder in Viertola has been arrested.

The suspect of the crime was arrested on Midsummer’s Eve in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, the inspector confirms Jere Pääkkönen from the East Uusimaa police.

The suspected murder took place in a private apartment in the Viertola district on Wednesday around eight in the evening. The victim died on the spot despite first aid. The suspect was taken into custody at the apartment.

According to initial police information, the suspect and the victim knew each other.

