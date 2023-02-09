Crimes | Street safety suddenly collapsed all over Finland – Check the situation in your municipality

According to the police, street safety deteriorated last year to the level of ten years ago.

Finland streets and other public places were more unsafe than before last year. According to police statistics, the street safety situation deteriorated widely throughout Finland.

“The situation looks worse than in the corona years and the years before that. The change is quite big”, says the police inspector of the Police Board Marko Savolainen.

The police monitors the development of the security situation in public places based on the street safety index. The index number takes into account, among other things, robberies, assaults, drunk driving and acts of damage, which are typically committed in public places.

The national street safety index remained relatively at the same level between 2014 and 2021, but last year it worsened compared to these years.

It was to be expected that the street safety situation may weaken to some extent after the pandemic years, when people move outside more again, restaurants have been able to keep their doors open normally and the restrictions on events have been lifted.

It can be considered more surprising that the situation changed last year, even in several years before the pandemic, for the worse.

Street safety according to police inspector Marko Savolainen, the weakening is explained by the fact that robberies and assaults increased last year.

He reminds that last year there were street robberies in some big cities. However, they do not explain the decrease in street safety almost completely, as the safety situation deteriorated in the area of ​​all police departments.

Marko Savolainen in 2016.

“The situation shows that some people are doing worse mentally than before,” he says.

Savolainen wonders if anxiety caused by the corona years and the current world situation can have an effect in the background.

“The war in Ukraine, climate change and the difficult economic situation”, Savolainen lists possible current causes of anxiety.

“Maybe the general mood is somehow anxious. It can erupt into crimes.”

In some street safety in individual cities and municipalities collapsed last year even more clearly than nationwide.

According to the index, the street safety situation in Espoo and Vantaa was worse last year than in any other year in the 2010s and 2020s.

The situation in Helsinki also deteriorated compared to the previous few years, but the change was not as significant as in neighboring cities.

Although street safety has generally weakened, in some municipalities such as Tampere and Lahti street safety improved slightly last year.

According to the police index, the best security situation among the twenty largest municipalities was in Salo, Hämeenlinna and Joensuu.

The worst situation was in Vantaa, Helsinki and Turku.