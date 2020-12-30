No Result
Crimes Spanish police found a cache of arms dealers full of Nazi objects

Bhavi Mandalia
December 30, 2020
The warehouse is involved in the international arms trade.

Spanish police said on Tuesday they found a warehouse full of Nazi artifacts, according to Reuters.

The warehouse was one of three buildings raided by police during an arms trade investigation. 160 weapons, nearly 10,000 bullets and 1.5 pounds of explosives were found in stock.

In addition to them, the warehouse was full of Nazi – related memorabilia such as Adolf Hitler portraits, German Military uniforms and military medals in display cases.

Police arrested three suspected leaders of the international arms trade circle in raids. Police suspect they have sold weapons to drug smugglers and traffickers on the Spanish Sunshine Coast.

Two of the detainees are German nationals, and one of them has links to far-right groups. The third man is a British citizen. All three are charged with arms smuggling, drug smuggling and forgery of documents.





