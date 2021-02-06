Russian intelligence services have been implicated in several obscure deaths and assassination attempts long before Alexei Navalnyi was tried to be killed by a chemical weapon rubbed into his underwear. HS presents nine other cases.

Russian the most famous opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi gave a speech at his screening trial on Tuesday, which included a new appointment to the president who ruled Russia for more than 20 years.

According to Navalny Vladimir Putin will go down in history under the nickname Vladimir Kalsarimoxkyttäjä.