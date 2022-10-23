Sunday, October 23, 2022
Crimes | Shooting at Kellokoski in Tuusula, several injured

admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in World Europe
0

The police have arrested several people and are investigating the incident as attempted murder.

Tuusula On Sunday, a shooting took place at Kellokoski in Rajalinna’s industrial area, in which several people were injured.

The police have cordoned off the area and state that the situation is under control at the scene.

According to the report that came to the police in the morning, several shots had been fired in the building in the industrial area.

Several people have been injured in the shooting, and the police have also arrested the injured, the Itä-Uusimaa police told HS. At this stage, according to the police, there is no information that the injured have serious injuries.

According to the police, there are several suspects in the case.

The police say on Twitter that the injured have received treatment at the hospital.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder. The police will continue questioning those involved and more information about the investigation will be provided later.

The inspector on duty of the Itä-Uusimaa police states that no one in the area has reason to be afraid because of what happened.

The news is updated.

