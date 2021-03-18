Crimes Security Police: Behind the parliamentary hacking was cyber espionage connected to China

The cyber espionage campaign APT31 hit Parliament in the late autumn.

Finland Parliament was hacked in late autumn, which Parliament itself announced at the end of December. The Central Criminal Police is investigating the case under the criminal headings of espionage and aggravated burglary.

Security police according to the hacking was done by the cyber espionage campaign APT31.

The cyber attack was detected during the internal technical control of the Parliament. As a result, the security of several parliamentary e-mail accounts was compromised. Some of the accounts belonged to MPs.

The hacking affected more than one person, but the exact number of victims has not been reported.

The cyber espionage campaign APT31 has been linked to China’s state cyber operations. This is the conclusion of a security company, for example Checkpoint and FireEye.

When a cyber attack on parliament had come to light at the end of December, the president Sauli Niinistö commented on what happened to BTI, stating that the cyber attack is a serious violation of Finnish democracy and social order.

“It’s important to find out the factors. There is still a need to develop methods of protection against such attacks, ”Niinistö said.

Also the Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen strongly condemned the attack. In February, Vehviläinen said For broadcastingthat information security training will be provided to Members of Parliament.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service has provided the Central Criminal Police with expert assistance in investigating the case. Espionage is a rare criminal term. When the matter came to light, the head of the Central Criminal Police Investigation Tero Muurman justified the title of the investigation on the grounds that the crime against Parliament was not harm.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service informed earlier in March that foreign intelligence services have increased cyber espionage with the corona pandemic. Especially in the cyber espionage operations of the intelligence services of authoritarian states, dozens of network devices and servers of Finnish individuals and companies have been utilized by connecting them as part of the infrastructure used in the operation.

On Monday In studio A. visited Supo specialist researcher Veli-Pekka Kivimäki justified the increase in cyber espionage in part on the grounds that travel restrictions have also hampered traditional personal intelligence, ie intelligence based on interpersonal encounters. F-Secure’s research director visited the A-studio broadcast with Kivimäki Mikko Hyppönen estimates that cyber activity by states, both intelligence gathering and actual attacks, will increase significantly in the future.