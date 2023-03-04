Crimes | Scam messages are circulating on Whatsapp, victims have lost large sums of money

The police advises to treat even urgent requests for money with caution and to check their authenticity.

Message service There are scams on WhatsApp again, says the Lapland police in a press release. According to the police, large sums of money have been obtained from the victims through scams.

On Friday, a criminal complaint was filed with the police about a case where the victim thought she was paying a bill for her daughter. The victim had received a Whatsapp message from a strange number in her daughter’s name, which said that the daughter’s own phone had been damaged. Later there was a request to pay an urgent bill on behalf of the daughter.

Victim had transferred a significant amount of money to the requested account, according to the police. It later turned out that neither the message nor the request for money had actually come from the daughter of the victim of the scam.

According to the police, there were several similar scams on Friday. The police advises to treat even urgent requests for money with caution and to check their authenticity.

Correction on Saturday 4.3. 5:51 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that the victim thought he had transferred money to his daughter’s account. In reality, he thought he was paying the bill for his daughter and transferred the money to an unknown account.