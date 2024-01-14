Crimes | Russian Olympic medalist arrested – could get a long prison sentence

Vladimir Nikitin faces a sentence of up to seven years at worst.

Boxing Olympic medalist Vladimir Nikitin has been arrested. A Russian tells about it RBC.

Nikitin, 33, is accused of extorting 300,000 rubles, or about 3,110 euros, and threatening violence. The maximum sentence is seven years in prison.

According to RBC, Nikit will be detained for 1.5 months, that is, until February 23.

Russian Nikitin took bronze in the midget category at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Three years earlier, he took World Championship silver and European Championship bronze.

In Rio, both of his opponents, Thailand Chatchai Butdee and Ireland Michael Conlan, complained in the media about the refereeing of the matches. However, Nikitin advanced to the semi-finals, but withdrew citing the injuries he sustained in the Conlan match. However, the losers of the semifinals were awarded Olympic bronze.