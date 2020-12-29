Crimes Russia seized € 11 million worth of cocaine in cooperation with the United States

The operation, which began in May, seized 330 kilograms of cocaine. Its value in the street trade would have been about 11 million euros.

Russian security service The FSB has seized hundreds of pounds of cocaine in a joint operation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The FSB says on its website, that an operation launched in St. Petersburg in May seized a total of 330 kilograms of cocaine, most of it from Moscow.

The value of cocaine in the street trade would have been about a billion rubles, or about 11 million euros.

Operation members of the international drug ring who had smuggled cocaine from South America to Russia and elsewhere in Europe were identified and apprehended.

The FSB does not say in its release which countries the members of the ring came from.

The process of bringing criminals to justice has begun. According to the FSB, drug activity was “suppressed”.

Russian and U.S. security cooperation has continued to a limited extent, although relations between the two countries have long been severely tested. Such outputs are still quite rare.

Opponents of the Cold War during the former Soviet Union have been the toughest in the fall due to a large-scale cyber attack on the United States, among other things. United States has suspected what happened in Russia, which country has denied.

In 2016, their gaps split in an investigation in which Russia was suspected of being entangled in the president Donald Trumpin winning elections. Large-scale cooperation between Trump’s campaign people and Russia could not to prove.