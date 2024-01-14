Sunday, January 14, 2024
Crimes | Rise's CEO to MTV: More prison places are needed if the government program's records come true

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2024
in World Europe
Among other things, the government program presents longer punishments than before for crimes connected to street gangs and firearms crimes, for example.

In the government program the mentioned legislative measures require an increase in the number of prison places, estimates the director general of the Criminal Sanctions Authority (Rise) Anna Arola-Järvi for MTV news.

Among other things, the government program presents longer punishments than before for crimes connected to street gangs and firearms crimes, for example.

According to Arola-Järve, the daily number of prisons will increase by several hundreds if all entries in the government program are implemented. However, according to him, new prisons or trained personnel cannot be obtained quickly.

