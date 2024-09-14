A banner by Xavier García Albiol presides over the Plaza de la Vila de Badalona. Gianluca Battista

Xavier García Albiol’s obsession with insecurity and the efforts he has made in this area have not served, for now, to contain crime in Badalona. The crime rate is on the rise even though Albiol placed the improvement of security as the axis of the campaign that led him to obtain, for the first time, an absolute majority in the municipal elections of 2023. Of the six most populated cities in the metropolitan area, Badalona is the third in which crime is growing the most, 10.5%, according to data for the first half of the year made public by the Ministry of the Interior, which put the increase at 2.9% for the whole of Catalonia.

The responsibility for security lies with the Mossos d’Esquadra and, therefore, with the Generalitat. The town councils play their role, often limited, through the local police forces. During the election campaign, Albiol repeatedly denounced the existence of a climate of insecurity in the city, which he attributed, in part, to the inaction of the municipal government, then in the hands of the PSC. As mayor, Albiol shares the police successes as his own and underlines the idea that his government is making an impact in the fight against crime by incorporating, for example, Urban Guard officers “in all neighbourhoods, from the centre to the most remote”.

But reality is stubborn and highlights that neither tough talk nor municipal plans are enough, on their own, to prevent crime from continuing to grow. Comparing the first six months of 2024 – with Albiol already fully installed as mayor – with the same period of the previous year does not leave Badalona in a good position.

Conventional crimes (in this report, cybercrime has been excluded from the comparison for all cities) have increased by 10.5%. Of the almost 6,400 offences reported in the period, almost a third are thefts, a section that has improved (-2.9%) along with sexual crimes (-25%) after the scandals of multiple rapes around the Màgic shopping centre and other places in the city last year. The higher number of robberies with violence and intimidation (5.7%) and burglaries in homes and shops (10.3%), which are also those that generate the most insecurity and anguish among citizens, explains the growth in crime.

The municipal government insists that it has increased the 220 agents it started the mandate with by “30%” but recognises that this is not enough. “Despite efforts to increase resources, the government is unprotected against the phenomenon of multiple recidivism. In some cases, individuals have been arrested up to 58 times, but are released in less than 24 hours, which complicates the task of maintaining the security of citizens,” municipal sources consulted by the ministry for the crime statistics have told this newspaper.

“Has anything changed since Albiol has been in power? For us, no. We still have the means we have and we have to work with that,” says Joan Marc Zamora, spokesman for SIP-Fepol, the majority union in the Guardia Urbana in Badalona. In his opinion, more police officers are needed — “we need 350” — to combat growing crime. “Our main job is to collaborate in solving crimes, not to pursue them,” he explains, regarding the division of tasks between Mossos and local police. But in practice, reality overwhelms them, and forces them to act in all kinds of situations.

“In recent times, several mayors have focused on security. Many make the effort to think about it, they use nice words… But then reality puts you in your place,” says Toni Castejón, spokesman for the police union Fepol, who places the problem, especially regarding multiple repeat offenders, in legislation. “Mayors have the local police and make an extra effort in public safety, which on paper is not their responsibility. They can ask for more security, more patrols… But at a political level, the operational level is terrible,” he considers. While some crimes are increasing (the latest concern is the increase in the use of knives) little seems to change in police work: “We continue with the same: same personnel and same laws.”

As the months have passed in office, Albiol has admitted that the solution is not police and has insisted on the need for legal reform against repeat offenders. “We can hire a thousand police officers and put one on every corner and nothing will happen here,” he wrote in X, where he reiterated the need to expel criminals of foreign origin and asked Pedro Sánchez’s government to “react.” “Either the government gets its act together, changes the laws and gets serious about expelling these people who have come to commit crimes or there will be a revolt in the streets of any city and the sad thing will be that the people will be right,” he wrote in July.

Albiol applauded the recent appointment of Núria Parlon (PSC) as Minister of the Interior, with whom he acknowledges that he agrees “on many things regarding security”. The mayor of the neighbouring Santa Coloma de Gramenet for the last 15 years also placed security at the epicentre of her political action. “Without security there is no democracy”, she said before last year’s municipal elections. Parlon has asked the Mossos to make an extra effort to combat “petty crime”, has defended better coordination with local police forces, and has entrusted herself to a plan being drawn up by the new director general of the police, the major Josep Lluís Trapero, to achieve his goal: “Reverse the crime curve”, something that for now is only noticeable in some cities. Like Barcelona.

Núria Parlon and Josep Lluís Trapero, in the Parliament. Gianluca Battista

The Barcelona exception

Of the six most populated cities in the metropolitan area, Barcelona is the only one that has achieved a reduction (-1.2%). In the Catalan capital, almost 80,000 crimes were reported, of which half were thefts; crimes against property in general represent 65% of the total number of offences. The reduction in this very large section compared to the same period in 2023 is what explains the good data: thefts (-5.9%) and robberies with violence (-8.3%) are down. It is a relative success, since Barcelona has been harvesting bad data in recent years and because the period does not include the months with the highest tourist influx.

The political pressure to reduce the crime rate in Barcelona was enormous, especially since the socialist Jaume Collboni became mayor last year and set civility, cleanliness and security as priorities. Municipal sources stress that, although the data is positive, it is not advisable to get carried away, since it is a snapshot and the comparison period, of barely six months, does not allow us to speak of a change in trend over time. The priorities of the offices have been transferred to the police stations, and the security forces (Mossos and Guardia Urbana) have redoubled their efforts to contain crime, with an eye on working together.

In the metropolitan area, where the initial figures were not so high, uneven processes are being followed. L’Hospitalet (1.5%) and Terrassa (2.6%) contain it, while Mataró (11.4%) and especially Sabadell (17.9%, with a significant increase in thefts and burglaries) have seen them shoot up to double digits, the same as in Badalona, ​​under the security of Albiol.

