Crimes | Record number of suspected rapes – See the situation in your own municipality

The number of homicides decreased last year.

To the authorities more rape crimes were reported last year than at any other time in recent decades.

Suspected robberies also increased last year, while homicides decreased.

The overall reform of the sexual crime legislation, which came into effect at the beginning of last year, is behind the increase in rape suspicions. One of the most essential changes in the law reform was the change of the hallmarks of rape to consent-based.

Experts estimate in advance that the sexual crime law reform will increase the number of suspected crimes. This seems to be the case according to the 2023 crime statistics published by Statistics Finland on Thursday.

Although rape suspicions increased in the first year after the law reform, their number by no means exploded.

According to Statistics Finland, 13 percent more rape suspicions came to the attention of the authorities last year than the year before. On the other hand, the difference to the number of years in others is not very big.

Suspected rapes, aggravated rapes and attempted rapes are included.

Of the 1,888 rape suspicions reported last year, almost five hundred concern acts that are suspected to have taken place before the law reform, i.e. last year. The old rape legislation applies to them.

According to preliminary data, a total of 7,100 sexual crimes were reported in 2023. That is 1,600 more than the previous year.

Homicides there was a positive development in the number last year.

62 homicides came to the attention of the authorities. That is 17 cases less than in 2022.

On the other hand, the number of attempted murders increased by 16 to 365.

The number of suspected robberies also increased by 18 percent and assaults by seven percent.

Assaults increased especially in public places, not much in private places.