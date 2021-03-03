Crimes Rapper Mikael Gabriel again convicted of driving under the influence of cannabis and using the substance

The artist was fined 2,800 euros a day. He has a conviction of less than three years ago for the same criminal titles.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a rapper on Wednesday Mikael Gabrielin fines for drunk driving and drug offenses. The court fined the artist 50 daily fines, accruing € 2,800 in his income.

These were the events in Helsinki at the beginning of last June. According to the prosecutor, Mikael Gabriel had been driving a car in the center of Helsinki on Albertinkatu, for example, so that after the drive he had tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, an intoxicating ingredient in cannabis.

During the preliminary investigation, Mikael Gabriel admitted to having used cannabis two days earlier.

Evening News reported in the fall about Mikael Gabriel’s Instagram update in which he reported the incident. According to the writing, he had been stopped during a “routine check” by the police, as a result of which he was taken for a blood test. A blood test found “a small amount of cannabis use residue” according to the writing.

“I sign with zero tolerance at the wheel and I won’t go driving if my driving ability is impaired for some reason. If the me in this matter are judged by the position responsibilities, as I have always done, “IS quoted by the update says.

Mikael Gabriel, real name Mikael Sohlman, was convicted of the same criminal titles in 2018. He was found in possession of 21 grams of marijuana when he was stopped by traffic police in November 2017. The penalty was 30 daily fines, which amounted to 1,860 euros. The verdict is final.