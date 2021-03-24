Crimes Psychiatrist Hannu Lauerma explains what young people accused of murdering in Koskela face: This is the state of mind survey

Subjects are observed in a closed ward for a maximum of two months during the study. According to Lauerman, the chances of cheating are very small.

Koskelan The teenage boys accused of homicide were sentenced on Wednesday by a decision of the Helsinki District Court to state of mind.

Read more: Young people accused of Koskela homicide are ordered for mental health examinations, imprisonment continues

Over the next few months, experts will review all the documents available to young people, from their birth reports to school grades and social and health care entries.

“The backbone of the state of mind research is that, very exceptionally, we get all the documents from a person’s entire life. All in all, the information matrix that is accumulating is quite huge, ”says the chief physician of the Psychiatric Prison Hospital. Hannu Lauerma.

Lauerma comments on the state of mind survey at a general level and thus does not take a position on future investigations of those accused of killing Koskela.

Mental state research the ultimate reason is to find out whether the person accused of the crime was guilty at the time of the act, i.e. whether at the time of the act he was able to understand the true nature of his act or its consequences.

During the study, the person’s entire life cycle is reviewed in the way he or she remembers it and all other observations related to the psychiatric interview are made, Lauerma says.

Hannu Lauerma, THL’s research professor and chief physician of the psychiatric prison hospital.­

Mental state research is a kind of in-depth sounding of a person’s life and psyche. All possible stones will be turned over to assess the situation.

In addition to the extensive documentation, the study includes a departmental period of up to two months in a closed department. During the monitoring, attention is paid to the smallest details.

“Monitoring how a person takes care of themselves, for example their personal hygiene. Who he is in contact with during the observation, who he is associated with and who he is avoiding, ”Lauerma lists.

The health status of the subjects is also determined by laboratory tests and, for example, by magnetic resonance imaging of the brain. In this way, physical abnormalities can be found or ruled out, which may lead to chromosome studies, for example.

Souvenirs and candles had been brought to the crime scene in Koskela on Wednesday.­

Mental state research responsible forensic psychiatrist. In addition to him, the team includes a psychologist who uses a number of experiments to determine the talent profile to be examined and any specific difficulties, such as traits in the autism spectrum.

If necessary, the team can also include an occupational therapist or a child psychiatrist.

According to Lauerman, cheating in the study is almost impossible. Few subjects also seek culpability, as they may be afraid of being treated indefinitely, Lauerma says.

“Some people think it would be easy to pretend, but this is a long and thorough process.”

The age of the subject has no significant effect on the process. If the subject already has previous previous wards in psychiatric care, he or she will probably be examined in Niuvanniemi or Old Vaasa hospitals.

Individuals who are particularly vulnerable to escape or linked to organized crime are typically placed in a Psychiatric Prison Hospital where security measures are most robust.

In addition to the above, mental health surveys are conducted in the forensic psychiatric wards of university hospitals.

When all possible information about the subject has been collected after documents, hearings, statements from possible relatives and an observation period, he or she will be subjected to a psychiatric diagnosis after an assessment of any inconsistencies.

“The threshold for innocence is intentionally high so that there are certainly no mistakes,” Lauerma says.

If the subject is diagnosed with a serious mental disorder with a clear causal link to the act, he or she is found not guilty. According to Lauerman, intoxicants are a problem area in many studies, as self-inflicted intoxication is irrelevant to criminal liability.

In practice, innocence requires a psychotic disorder or, in the case of minors, a very severe mental illness. In this case, the accused can be taken to a psychiatric hospital for rehabilitative treatment instead of imprisonment.

Treatments often last for years, in exceptional cases even a lifetime.

According to Lauerman, declining guilt is used less often today.

“It’s problematic because reduced guilt shortens or may shorten imprisonment but does not require referral.”

Opinion upon completion, it will be inspected and evaluated once again by the Board of Forensic Psychiatric Affairs of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

In 2020, the Board considered a total of 107 state-of-the-art mentality statements.

Lauerma considers the Finnish system to be one of the best ways in the world to assess guilt.

“Those who have been diagnosed with psychosis and have been found to have an obvious link between psychosis and the act will not [sairaalasta] miraculously healed, release quickly. The system seems to be very relevant. ”