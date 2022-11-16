Crimes | Preliminary investigation: a 41-year-old man murdered his mother with a bladed weapon in Kuhmo

According to the Oulu police, the murder that took place in July will proceed to prosecution under the criminal headings of murder and breach of peace.

Oulu the police say that they have completed the preliminary investigation related to the murder committed in Kuhmo in July.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a 41-year-old man murdered his mother with a bladed weapon on July 19, the police say in their release.

The police will send the preliminary investigation file for prosecution under the criminal headings of murder and breach of peace.

The police said in July that the suspect used a bladed weapon typical of households. The homicide was also accompanied by severe beatings.

At that time, the police said that they suspected that the man was also guilty of breaking the grave peace, as he had, among other things, moved the victim at the scene.