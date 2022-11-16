Wednesday, November 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes | Preliminary investigation: a 41-year-old man murdered his mother with a bladed weapon in Kuhmo

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to the Oulu police, the murder that took place in July will proceed to prosecution under the criminal headings of murder and breach of peace.

Oulu the police say that they have completed the preliminary investigation related to the murder committed in Kuhmo in July.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a 41-year-old man murdered his mother with a bladed weapon on July 19, the police say in their release.

The police will send the preliminary investigation file for prosecution under the criminal headings of murder and breach of peace.

The police said in July that the suspect used a bladed weapon typical of households. The homicide was also accompanied by severe beatings.

At that time, the police said that they suspected that the man was also guilty of breaking the grave peace, as he had, among other things, moved the victim at the scene.

#Crimes #Preliminary #investigation #41yearold #man #murdered #mother #bladed #weapon #Kuhmo

See also  Athletics European Championships | Camilla Richardsson succeeded for the second time, again a record and ranking among ten: "Then there will be such successes"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Harry Potter" turns 21: Voldemort actor wants to return

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.