Crimes Police suspect of a homicide in Pieksämäki, the suspect apprehended

Police were notified of the violence on Saturday at noon.

Eastern Finland the police department is investigating a suspect in a homicide in Pieksämäki.

On Saturday before noon, the police received a report of violence in the sparsely populated area of ​​Pieksämäki. According to current information, one victim died as a result of the violence.

The investigation is at an early stage, so the police cannot provide more detailed information about the victim or suspected crime at this stage, says the director of investigation, the criminal commissioner Sami Asikainen.

Police immediately apprehended the crime suspect at the scene.

What happened is being investigated as a homicide. The criminal name will be clarified as the investigation progresses.