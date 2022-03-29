Crimes Police suspect: Man shot dead in front of karaoke bar in Kruununhaka, Helsinki – Pataäs owner: “The victim was our regular customer”

A 36-year-old man was shot dead in front of the karaoke bar Pataäs in Kruununhaka, Helsinki, the night before Tuesday. The suspect reported himself to police on Tuesday.

Helsinki police have begun a preliminary investigation into the suspected homicide in front of the karaoke bar Pataäs in Kruununhaa the night before Tuesday at three o’clock.

Police received a report from the emergency center that a man had been shot outside the karaoke bar on Snellmaninkatu. Numerous police patrols arrived at the scene.

A victim who had been shot was found at the scene. The paramedic tried to resuscitate the man, but the 36-year-old died at the scene.

The suspect reported himself to police on Tuesday. He is 29 years old.

In the pot owner Jouni Lanamäki was on site in Pataä as early as Tuesday during the day, although the bar was closed. He said on the phone that he knew the victim.

“He was our regular customer. Everyone knew him. The staff knew him and the customers who were there and the customers who were not there knew him, ”says Lanamäki.

According to Lanamäki, the mood of the employees is professionally calm, but everyone is sad about what happened.

“We will probably arrange a quiet moment for the victim as soon as we get out of this biggest hassle. Customers already seem to have brought candles and sticky notes to the door. ”

Lanamäki was not present in Pataää on the night before Tuesday.

“Monday night is our quietest night. After all, there were no more than five to ten customers and even fewer staff here. ”

According to Lanamäki, the victim was present on a quiet evening, because time is often worn at the heel than at home. That’s the heel thing.

Candles in front of the karaoke bar Pataäs on Tuesday.

“This was a completely unexpected thing for all parties. No one in the staff who knows more about this will find any reason why this has happened. ”

According to Lanamäki, the victim was a working person.

“The last moments were smiling at him and he was telling a good thing. I don’t know what the reason was. Whether the shooter whispered in his head or what, the police will tell later. ”

According to Lanamäki, no one inside the restaurant had noticed any signs of what would soon happen outside. Lanamäki emphasizes that the shooting took place outdoors. There were no other people near or in danger.

“Everything had happened very quickly, in two or three seconds.”

Lanamäki speculated on Tuesday afternoon that Pataä will remain closed on Tuesday night.

“We each calm down and put things in order.”

The case is being investigated under the criminal titles of murder and firearms.

Police will continue to investigate the case, including interrogations and technical investigations.