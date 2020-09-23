Crimes Police suspect man of aggravated human trafficking in Helsinki, victim’s own wife: Suspected of restricting woman’s sleep, eating and contact with other people

According to the police, the suspected crimes took place in Helsinki in 2019–2020.

Helsinki police suspect a man born in the 1960s of aggravated human trafficking and multiple assaults.

The perpetrator of the suspected crimes is the man’s wife, born in the 1970s.

According to police, there is reason to suspect that the man has repeatedly beaten his wife and controlled, among other things, her sleep, eating, movement, finances and communication with other people.

The Helsinki District Court has arrested the man for the most probable reasons on suspicion of aggravated human trafficking.

According to the police, the suspected crimes took place in Helsinki in 2019–2020.

The suspect in the crime is a Finnish citizen with a foreign background, the police say in a press release. The victim is a foreign citizen living in Finland. Police say they do not comment on the suspect’s state of birth or the victim’s nationality to protect the victim’s privacy.