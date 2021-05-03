Crimes Police suspect 18-year-old from two attempted killings in Ruoholahti on Sunday – Victims of minors, one stabbed in the back

The man is suspected of stabbing one of his victims after he fell to the ground.

Helsinki the police have investigated the stabbing in Saukonpaadenranta, Ruoholahti, on Sunday. Two of the attempted murders are suspected of being an 18-year-old man. The victims are minors.

The emergency center alerted police to the scene on Sunday at about 4:45 p.m. Police patrols found a minor victim in Saukonpaadenranta, and gave him first aid.

The police according to current information, there had been a dispute between the suspect and the victim in Ruoholahti near the Crusellinsilla. The suspect had taken out a knife and set out to chase the young man who had fallen.

The suspect had hit him in the back with a knife, after which he had run away from the scene.

“It later emerged to police that the same suspect might have tried to stab another minor boy at the scene as well. However, he was not injured, ”says the director of investigation, the criminal commissioner Kirsi Kanth in a police bulletin.

The suspect was reached later on Sunday night and is in police custody. The man has not yet been questioned. The case is currently under investigation as two attempted killings, and police are still investigating the exact course of events.

Those who have made observations of the incidents or know anything about the matter are asked to contact the police. The information can be sent to [email protected] or on Whatsapp 046 922 465.