Crimes | Police: One person was stabbed in Helsinki’s Narinkkator

Crimes|The stabbing was reported at 7:13 p.m.

Equally a person was stabbed on Narinkkator in the center of Helsinki on Tuesday evening.

The police said in their release after eight in the evening in the bulletinthat according to preliminary information, the situation did not cause immediate danger to bystanders, and it was a dispute between two people.

The communications of the Helsinki police command center confirm that the report of the stabbing came through the emergency center at 7:13 p.m.

Be the first to report on it Evening News.

Helsingin Sanomat on-site reporter Kimmo Oksanen said at 19:45 that there were still police cars there.

“The task is in progress, and the police are in contact with somewhere by radio. One policeman is taking a photo from John Scott’s here facing Narinkkatori,” said Oksanen.

The police are investigating the trash can.

Oksanen interviewed eyewitnesses who saw the event, who were sitting on the stairs on the north side of Narinkkator during the event. Eyewitnesses told Oksanen that they saw that the suspected stabber had walked away from the Kamppi center after 7 p.m.

“Another eyewitness estimated that the man would have had an approximately 20-centimeter knife in his hand. He had stabbed the victim in the middle body, and the victim had said that ‘now it hurt badly,'” said Oksanen.

According to eyewitnesses, both the suspected stabber and the victim were men.

Cops according to eyewitnesses, they came quickly.

“First three ambulances came, then a fourth, and after that two ambulances. The victim was taken away and the suspected perpetrator ran away back in the same direction he had come from,” eyewitnesses told Oksanen.

At around 8 p.m., there were only two police cars on the scene.

According to Oksanen, the police and security guards are probably looking for a tool in the greenery and trash cans in the area.

The police continue to investigate the case.